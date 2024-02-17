Phillies sign former All-Star outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly adding another All-Star free agent to their roster ahead spring training.

The Phillies have agreed to sign outfielder David Dahl to a minor league deal pending a physical, according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.

Dahl was a former top-10 first round pick for the Colorado Rockies back in 2012. Four years later, Dahl burst onto the scene as a rookie with one of the greatest first months in MLB history. Dahl tied a 75-year-old record when he hit safely in 17 straight games to begin his career back in 2016.

Dahl enjoyed his first and only All-Star season in 2019 when he hit .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs across 100 games played. However, the former Rockies standout saw his breakout campaign cut short by a severe ankle injury.

Injuries have hampered Dahl throughout his career. The 29-year-old missed the entire 2017 season due to a stress reaction in his rib. Dahl played just 24 games in 2020 for the Rockies before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The Rockies parted ways with their former prized prospect at that season’s end.

Dahl’s injury history makes the “pending a physical” part of Sherman’s report all the more important. But if healthy, Dahl could potentially be a low-risk, high reward addition to the Phillies.

The Phillies recently made a major decision on star Bryce Harper, which is likely why the team has been seeking more outfield depth. They already added another former All-Star this offseason who can also play the outfield.