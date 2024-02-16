Phillies agree to sign 3-time All-Star in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a former All-Star to the mix ahead of the new season.

The Phillies agreed to a one-year deal with utility man Whit Merrifield on Friday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is worth $8 million and includes a club option for 2025.

Free-agent infielder Whit Merrifield in agreement with Phillies on one-year, $8M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes club option for 2025. First: @FoulTerritoryTV. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 16, 2024

Merrifield has been a steady contributor throughout his career, which has largely been with the Kansas City Royals. The 35-year-old has been named to the All-Star team three times, most recently last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit .272 with 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases for Toronto in 2023 while splitting time between left field and second base.

It has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Phillies after one big move to start the winter, but this is a nice addition this late in the process. Expect him to play regularly as an insurance policy at virtually every position.