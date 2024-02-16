 Skip to main content
Phillies agree to sign 3-time All-Star in free agency

February 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Philadelphia Phillies hat in the dugout

Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding a former All-Star to the mix ahead of the new season.

The Phillies agreed to a one-year deal with utility man Whit Merrifield on Friday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is worth $8 million and includes a club option for 2025.

Merrifield has been a steady contributor throughout his career, which has largely been with the Kansas City Royals. The 35-year-old has been named to the All-Star team three times, most recently last season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit .272 with 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases for Toronto in 2023 while splitting time between left field and second base.

It has been a fairly quiet offseason for the Phillies after one big move to start the winter, but this is a nice addition this late in the process. Expect him to play regularly as an insurance policy at virtually every position.

