Phillies decide to demote former All-Star pitcher

August 29, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Taijuan Walker in a Phillies uniform

Aug 28, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) walks off the field against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are pulling the plug on one notable member of their rotation.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed to reporters on Thursday that the team is moving right-hander Taijuan Walker to their bullpen. Walker will now be serving as a long man for the rest of this season but is still expected to compete for a rotation spot in 2025, Thomson adds.

The 32-year-old Walker was an All-Star in 2021 with the New York Mets and subsequently signed with the Phillies on a four-year, $72 million deal before the 2023 season. But Walker has been an abject nightmare this year, going 3-6 with a rotund 6.50 ERA over 14 starts for the team. He also owns a 1.64 WHIP with 2.3 HR/9 and just 6.8 K/9 (all of which are full-season career worsts for Walker).

At 78-55 this year, the Phillies do have the starting pitching depth to survive a Walker demotion. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Cristopher Sanchez all continue to have strong years, 2024 NL All-Star Ranger Suarez recently got back from injury, and right-hander Tyler Phillips is waiting in the wings for a call-up. That said though, this is another rough turn of events for Walker, who also failed to show up for the Phillies last postseason after signing his big contract with them.

Philadelphia Phillies Taijuan Walker
