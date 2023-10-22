 Skip to main content
Phillies manager admits he may demote 1 player during NLCS

October 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Rob Thomson at a press conference

Oct 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson (59) speaks to the media before the game against the San Diego Padres on game two of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen blew Game 4 of the NLCS on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There may be some consequences for Craig Kimbrel as a result.

Kimbrel entered to pitch the 8th inning for the Phillies, who were leading the Diamondbacks 5-3. Kimbrel allowed a double, got an out, and then he surrendered a tying 2-run home run to Alek Thomas. Kimbrel remained in the game and got a strikeout, but then he two more runners on with a single and hit by pitch. He was finally removed for Jose Alvarado, who gave up a tie-breaking RBI single to Gabe Moreno.

Kimbrel was charged with all three runs in the game and took the loss.

That came a day after Kimbrel entered a tie game in the bottom of the 9th in Game 3 of the NLCS and allowed four of the five batters he faced to reach base while blowing the game.

After blowing two games in a row, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Friday that Kimbrel’s role might change.

Thomson said that Kimbrel will get a break and not pitch on Saturday.

Kimbrel is getting a day off. Once he’s rest, will he again be trusted in high-leverage spots? Maybe not for now.

Craig Kimbrel, MLB Playoffs 2023, Rob Thomson
