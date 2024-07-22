Phillies reportedly eyeing trade for one rival All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies may be looking to the other end of the division for reinforcements.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported Monday that the Phillies are keeping a “close eye” on All-Star closer Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins. Nightengale adds that the Phillies “badly” want another late-inning reliever.

Pitching for the NL East rival Marlins, Scott, 30, has enjoyed a banner year in 2024. He has a 1.27 ERA with 16 saves in 18 opportunities this season for Miami. Scott has also struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings over his MLB career and is currently riding an active 28 straight hitless at-bats streak (the last hit that Scott gave up was back on June 25).

The 35-64 Marlins appear to be inching closer to a trade of Scott ahead of the July 30 deadline, and that may be in part because he will be a free agent after the year. But it should be a risk well worth taking for the Phillies, who own the best record in baseball at 63-36 and could use an upgrade over inconsistent closer Jose Alvarado (1-4 with a 4.24 ERA this season).