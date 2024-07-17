Marlins reportedly certain to trade one All-Star player at deadline

The Miami Marlins may already be packing one player’s bags for him.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Marlins are “certain” to trade away All-Star closer Tanner Scott. The news comes with less than two weeks to go before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

The lefty Scott, 29, was the Marlins’ lone All-Star representative this season and certainly deserved it. So far on the year, Scott has posted a sparkling 1.34 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 39 appearances. While save opportunities have obviously been sparse for the 33-63 Marlins, Scott has managed to convert on 14 of 16 chances.

Given Miami’s NL-worst record, they are obviously in the sellers category ahead of the trade deadline. They already traded three-time All-Star hitter Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in May and could now fetch a similarly strong return for Scott, who plays at a position that is highly coveted at this time of year. On top of that, the Marlins are rumored to be leaning towards a trade of a different former All-Star on their roster too.