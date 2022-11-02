Phillies fans have new way of trashing Astros for Game 4

Philadelphia Phillies fans have set the standard for hostility toward the Houston Astros during the World Series, but that is not stopping them from finding new ways to innovate.

Video from Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday showed baseball cards with different Houston players on them placed in the urinals in the men’s bathrooms. It wasn’t clear who was responsible for the stunt, but it was very thorough.

The urinals at Citizens Bank Park really have Astros cards in them 😅 pic.twitter.com/SiZBQ6GqdZ — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 2, 2022

This takes a bit of extra effort on the part of whoever is responsible here, so they deserve a tip of the cap.

The Astros are used to hostile receptions, but the crowds in Philadelphia have to be loud even by their standards. All you need to do is get a quick glimpse of how wild things got in the stands for Game 3 if you want an idea.