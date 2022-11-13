Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.

The 30-year-old Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, is widely regarded as one of the top options on the free agent market this offseason. He batted .307 with 15 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 131 OPS+ in 2022, putting Bogaerts in position to land a contract that Boston does not sound too confident that they can match.

While the Phillies already have up-and-coming 25-year-old Bryson Stott at the shortstop spot, veteran second baseman Jean Segura is also a free agent this offseason. Stott has experience playing second, creating the possibility that he could toggle over to the other middle infield post to accommodate Bogaerts. In any case though, the Phillies will have to fend off some other heavy hitters to win the Bogaerts sweepstakes.