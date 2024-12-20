Phillies sign former 36-home-run hitter in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding some more lefty power to their lineup.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported Thursday that the Phillies are signing veteran outfielder Max Kepler to a one-year deal. Jeff Passan of ESPN adds that Kepler’s contract will be worth $10 million.

Kepler, 31, had been with the Minnesota Twins for his entire 10-year MLB career up to this point. He is a career .237 hitter who had a 36-homer, 90-RBI season in 2019. Last season for the Twins though, Kepler saw his year end early because of patellar tendinitis in his left knee and finished with a modest eight homers and 42 RBIs on a .253 batting average in 105 games.

Primarily a right fielder, Kepler could platoon with the righty-hitting Nick Castellanos at the position. Castellanos may potentially move to left field as well (where he has some career experience) or otherwise now be traded by the Phillies (which has been rumored in recent weeks).