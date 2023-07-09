 Skip to main content
Great photo of Elly De La Cruz stealing home plate goes viral

July 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Elly De La Cruz in sunglasses

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) jogs in to the dugout in the middle of the fourth inning during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day, another day of Elly De La Cruz doing amazing things on the baseball diamond.

De La Cruz went viral on Saturday for stealing three bases during the same at-bat in his Cincinnati Reds’ 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (video here).

Just saying that De La Cruz stole three bases after singling in the seventh inning doesn’t do it justice. Rather, a great photo of the Reds shortstop diving into home plate captures the excitment so much better.

The photo was taken from an overhead angle and shows the lanky infielder’s arms spread out as he touched home plate.

That is awesome.

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 in the game with three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI. He is now batting .328 with a .533 slugging percentage and 16 stolen bases in just 29 games.

De La Cruz has every tool teams look for: speed, power, average, arm strength and fielding ability. It feels like he is showing those off on a daily basis.

