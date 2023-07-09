Great photo of Elly De La Cruz stealing home plate goes viral

Another day, another day of Elly De La Cruz doing amazing things on the baseball diamond.

De La Cruz went viral on Saturday for stealing three bases during the same at-bat in his Cincinnati Reds’ 8-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers (video here).

Just saying that De La Cruz stole three bases after singling in the seventh inning doesn’t do it justice. Rather, a great photo of the Reds shortstop diving into home plate captures the excitment so much better.

The photo was taken from an overhead angle and shows the lanky infielder’s arms spread out as he touched home plate.

Elly De La Cruz stole home, and… It wasn't even close to being close.#Reds @WCPO

Photo: AP pic.twitter.com/0CjldF3zHM — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 8, 2023

That is awesome.

De La Cruz went 2-for-5 in the game with three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI. He is now batting .328 with a .533 slugging percentage and 16 stolen bases in just 29 games.

De La Cruz has every tool teams look for: speed, power, average, arm strength and fielding ability. It feels like he is showing those off on a daily basis.