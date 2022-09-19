 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 19, 2022

Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

September 19, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Ozzie Smith waving

Jul 30, 2017; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Fame player Ozzie Smith is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week.

An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.

For those keeping score at home, that is four Hall of Famers at one table. Also represented are 65 combined All-Star selections, 70 combined Gold Glove awards, nine combined World Series titles, and five combined MVP awards (plus the guy who played Doug Bigelow in “Dead Heat”).

This year, we have already seen some phenomenal group pictures of iconic athletes go viral. But when it comes to baseball greats, it does not get much better than the picture that you see above.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus