Awesome photo of MLB legends having lunch together goes viral

Old-school baseball fans will enjoy the one-of-a-kind picture that is going viral this week.

An awesome photo made the rounds on social media of a lunch meet-up that several MLB legends recently had. Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Brooks Robinson, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, and Ozzie Smith were among those in attendance. Actor Joe Piscopo was also present at the table. Take a look.

Keith Hernandez, Johnny Bench, Steve Garvey, Jim Kaat, Joe Piscopo, Brooks Robinson, and Ozzie Smith hanging out as a group and having lunch together. pic.twitter.com/Tn6ocbR6Il — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 19, 2022

For those keeping score at home, that is four Hall of Famers at one table. Also represented are 65 combined All-Star selections, 70 combined Gold Glove awards, nine combined World Series titles, and five combined MVP awards (plus the guy who played Doug Bigelow in “Dead Heat”).

This year, we have already seen some phenomenal group pictures of iconic athletes go viral. But when it comes to baseball greats, it does not get much better than the picture that you see above.