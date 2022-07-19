 Skip to main content
Picture of Chris Berman towering over ESPN analysts goes viral

July 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chris Berman towering over analysts

Chris Berman unfortunately no longer graces fans with his “back, back, back, back” calls during the MLB Home Run Derby every year. But “The Swami” on Monday did participate in part of ESPN’s coverage of this year’s event. And there was a funny photo of him that went viral.

Berman was standing at an ESPN desk. On the desk was the Home Run Derby champion jewelry. And to Berman’s left were MLB reporters Jeff Passan and Tim Kurkjian.

A screenshot of the trio went viral due to their funny looking sizes and proportions.

Sure, there was a lot of funny camerawork going on with the angles and perspectives. But Berman is a very large individual, while Passan and Kurkjian are small guys.

A few people had funny reactions to the photo over social media:

The photo reminded us a lot of the infamous Jose Altuve-Aaron Judge picture.

Not to ruin the picture, but here is what they all look like from straight ahead:

.

