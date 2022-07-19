Picture of Chris Berman towering over ESPN analysts goes viral

Chris Berman unfortunately no longer graces fans with his “back, back, back, back” calls during the MLB Home Run Derby every year. But “The Swami” on Monday did participate in part of ESPN’s coverage of this year’s event. And there was a funny photo of him that went viral.

Berman was standing at an ESPN desk. On the desk was the Home Run Derby champion jewelry. And to Berman’s left were MLB reporters Jeff Passan and Tim Kurkjian.

A screenshot of the trio went viral due to their funny looking sizes and proportions.

Is Chris Berman 2x the size of Jeff Passan and 4x the size of Tim Kurkjian? pic.twitter.com/SEdxFXoQdX — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 18, 2022

Sure, there was a lot of funny camerawork going on with the angles and perspectives. But Berman is a very large individual, while Passan and Kurkjian are small guys.

A few people had funny reactions to the photo over social media:

pic.twitter.com/ubn0HhyVLj — Raymond Felton Spencer Haywood Jefferies (@GrammHammer) July 19, 2022

The photo reminded us a lot of the infamous Jose Altuve-Aaron Judge picture.

Not to ruin the picture, but here is what they all look like from straight ahead: