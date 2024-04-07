Pirates beat Orioles in walk-off fashion on wild final play

The Pittsburgh Pirates won their early-season series with the Baltimore Orioles thanks to a wild final play on Sunday.

The Pirates entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 2-1 to the Orioles at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. They got two hits and a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Following a fielder’s choice, Edward Olivares came up with the bases loaded and one out. He hit a slow bouncer to second, which Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson fielded. Henderson made a diving stop, tapped second base with his glove for the out, but he threw wildly up the first base line while trying to turn a double play.

The errant throw allowed two Pirates runners to score, giving Pittsburgh a 3-2 walk-off win.

Henderson also went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, so it was a rough game for him. But that was quite a finish for the Pirates, who trailed 2-0 early and came back to win the game.

Pittsburgh began the season with a 4-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. They have since won 3-game series with both the Nationals and Orioles to start the season 8-2. Their fans probably could not be more pleased.