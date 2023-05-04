Pirates OF not impressed by Wander Franco move

Many fans may have appreciated the showboating move pulled by Wander Franco on Wednesday night, but some with the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t appreciate it.

Bryan Reynolds was batting with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of his Pirates’ 8-1 loss to Franco’s Tampa Bay Rays. Reynolds grounded a ball to short, and Franco decided to pull a “hot dog” move by flipping the ball to himself before throwing to first for the out (video here).

“I saw it. It didn’t impress me,” Reynolds said after the game.

Bryan Reynolds was not impressed with Wander Franco's flashy play last night 👀🍿 (h/t @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/ZucnYHpgJy — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2023

What else would you expect to say on a day when his team lost 8-1 and Franco danced on his grave during a groundout?

Reynolds went 1-for-4 in the game. Pittsburgh’s only run came on an Andrew McCutchen home run.

The Pirates have been one of the best teams in the league this season, but they ran into an even hotter team in Tampa Bay. The Rays won 3-2 on Thursday to sweep the 3-game series between the teams. Pittsburgh is still 20-12 despite losing four in a row. Tampa Bay is an incredible 25-6.