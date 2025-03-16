Everyone said the same thing about the Pirates’ Paul Skenes announcement

Everyone was left saying the same thing about the Pittsburgh Pirates’ announcement regarding Paul Skenes.

The Pirates announced Saturday that Skenes would be their Opening Day starter, giving him the first such honor of his career. They made the reveal by sharing a video of Pirates manager Derek Shelton delivering the news to Skenes. Shelton did so in a low-key manner, and it was received just the same by Skenes. Shelton did give Skenes a handshake and hug though to congratulate him.

The moment Paul Skenes found out he was starting on Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/xLJUjPKpgY — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 15, 2025

May 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, everyone knew this was coming. Skenes is a Cy Young Award favorite and expected to be possibly the best pitcher in MLB this season. Of course he was going to be the Pirates’ Opening Day starter.

The shocked look on our face seeing Paul Skenes being named the Opening Day starter pic.twitter.com/seRQtfAsPV — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2025

Like there was another person who was going to start 🙄🙄🙄 — Aj Roland (@Uh_ayjay) March 15, 2025

Bro what? I thought it was automatically his lmaoooo. Stop trynna be like everyone else, we know he’s the starter. Acting like he was in a competition 💀 — Blake_Wrld10 (@Blakezwrld10) March 15, 2025

This has to be the most anticlimactic opening day announcement in the history of MLB.#zelena — TDMcClellan (@TorranceMcClell) March 15, 2025

Yes, Paul Skenes being named the Opening Day starter was the least surprising news ever.

The 22-year-old was named NL Rookie of the Year last season. He went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings. Despite only making 23 starts, he still finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting. He has the potential to put up some crazy numbers over the course of a full season. And he’d probably get Opening Day starter honors if he were on any team in MLB.