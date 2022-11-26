Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger

Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million.

The 36-year-old Santana was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2019. He split time last season between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners, hitting a combined .202 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Santana’s averages are likely to go up next season since he is a pull hitter (at least from the left side of the plate) who should benefit from MLB’s ban on defensive shifts taking effect in 2023. Santana also provides fairly reliable defense at first base and has experience at other interesting positions too, giving him plenty of utility for Pittsburgh.