Pirates sign former Gold Glover winner

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed a former Gold Glove winner.

The Pirates on Friday signed outfielder Michael A. Taylor to a 1-year deal worth $4 million.

Taylor, who turns 33 years old in two weeks, spent last season with the Twins. He batted .220 with a .720 OPS and added 21 home runs and 13 stolen bases.

Taylor spent the majority of his career with the Washington Nationals, with whom he won the World Series in 2019. Taylor won his lone Gold Glove in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals.

Taylor is mostly recognized for his superior defense in center field, but he has the capability of generating some power from his bat, as he did last season.

Taylor will likely play center field for Pittsburgh, which would move Jack Suwinski to right field.

The Pirates got off to a hot start in 2023 but finished 76-86.