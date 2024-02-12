 Skip to main content
Pirates sign 2-time All-Star catcher

February 11, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Pittsburgh Pirates were apparently working the phones on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Pirates have reportedly agreed to a deal with All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Grandal is a 2-time All-Star who has made a name for himself as a plus bat from the catcher spot. But the 35-year-old’s performance at the plate has dipped over the last two seasons.

Grandal had a batting average of .219 with just 13 total home runs over his last two seasons with the Chicago White Sox. His last strong offensive season was in 2021, when Grandal batted .240 with 23 home runs and an OPS of .939 across 93 games.

Last season, the Pirates deployed a platoon at the catcher position comprised of the trio of Austin Hedges, Jason Delay, and Endy Rodriguez. Hedges was the team’s primary catcher until his was traded to the Texas Rangers. None of the three catchers played more than 70 games.

Grandal can step in and provide both a veteran presence and some offensive pop from the catcher spot in Pittsburgh.

