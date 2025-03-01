Larry Brown Sports

Pitcher throws incredible immaculate inning during spring training

Spring training games can still lead to impressive moments, and that was the case for one young pitcher on Saturday.

New York Mets pitcher Blade Tidwell, a second-round pick in 2022, threw an immaculate inning in the bottom of the second against the Rays. Tidwell set down three hitters on nine total pitches, and all three strikeouts were swinging.

The accomplishment may be slightly diminished to some as it came in a spring training game. However, Tidwell did strike out three bona fide MLB players in Josh Lowe, Eloy Jimenez, and Jose Caballero. This was also his second inning of work, and he had already struck out two without allowing a baserunner.

The 23-year-old touched 99 MPH with his fastball and appeared to have Lowe and Caballero in particular flailing.

Tidwell split time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse last season. He was very good with Binghamton, but struggled at the Triple-A level, posting a 5.93 ERA in 85 innings. Perhaps he has made some adjustments, because he looked pretty good here.

Tidwell is unlikely to make the Mets’ Opening Day roster, but if he continues to impress, he could certainly wind up on the team’s radar as an in-season call-up.

