Fans think they know which play sparked Francisco Lindor-Jeff McNeil confrontation

Fans have seemingly pinpointed the moment that sparked a brouhaha between New York Mets teammates Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

Lindor and McNeil reportedly had a verbal confrontation last season over a defensive lapse that occurred during a game on June 20 against the Philadephia Phillies. The confrontation, which never got physical, underscored some of the internal problems that doomed the Mets in the 2025 campaign (full details here).

Over the weekend, a theory emerged from Jomboy Media about which play specifically might have sparked the reported confrontation. The account pointed the finger at a moment in the eighth inning of the Mets-Phillies game that day during which McNeil fielded a potential double-play ball but did not put enough mustard on the throw to Lindor at second base, giving a light underhanded toss instead.

As a result, the Mets were unable to turn two on the play. Take a look at the video.

this is the play on June 20th they gotta be talking about? Lindor upset that McNeil tossed him the ball with nothing on it https://t.co/YpcSwUNf29 pic.twitter.com/RRH2WlqDE9 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 29, 2025

The Mets went on to lose that game by a 10-2 final score, marking their seventh straight loss at the time. While they finished the season at 83-79, the Mets lost 14 of their final 21 games and missed the NL playoffs entirely.

During the 2021 campaign, Lindor and McNeil also had a confrontation in the Mets dugout during the game (which actually got physical). Now it is clear that the two teammates were still not seeing eye-to-eye during New York’s disastrous 2025 campaign.