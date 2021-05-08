 Skip to main content
Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil had tunnel fight over rat vs. raccoon debate?

May 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mets tunnel

The New York Mets had a heck of an explanation for some commotion in the team’s tunnel on Friday night.

The Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday. Francisco Lindor, who has struggled all season, tied the game with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

In the middle of the seventh, there was some commotion in the Mets’ tunnel that led to players rushing down towards the clubhouse to see what was going on.

There is speculation that Lindor and Jeff McNeil had an issue in the tunnel. Some pointed out that Lindor did not seem to be terribly happy after hitting his home run in the bottom of the seventh.

McNeil also appeared to have a mouse under his left eye.

So were the two fighting? Well, they say they were, but not in the way many speculated.

Lindor said after the game that he and McNeil were debating whether they had seen a rat or raccoon in the tunnel.

Even Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman referenced the rat vs. raccoon matter after the game:

So was it a rat or raccoon? Or something more than that? We’re guessing it was the latter. And maybe they’re just listening to Darryl Strawberry finally.

