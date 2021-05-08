Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil had tunnel fight over rat vs. raccoon debate?

The New York Mets had a heck of an explanation for some commotion in the team’s tunnel on Friday night.

The Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10 innings on Friday. Francisco Lindor, who has struggled all season, tied the game with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

In the middle of the seventh, there was some commotion in the Mets’ tunnel that led to players rushing down towards the clubhouse to see what was going on.

Lindor and McNeil going at it in the tunnel? pic.twitter.com/VnAcOWIXBY — Master flip (@Masterflip_) May 8, 2021

There is speculation that Lindor and Jeff McNeil had an issue in the tunnel. Some pointed out that Lindor did not seem to be terribly happy after hitting his home run in the bottom of the seventh.

I don't know what's going on in the Mets dugout tunnel, but it seems like something is wrong. This was how Francisco Lindor looked about a minute after his game-tying home run. pic.twitter.com/DBIni5W4He — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) May 8, 2021

McNeil also appeared to have a mouse under his left eye.

Those ears are very telling pic.twitter.com/Bblb4DG4Jm — Master flip (@Masterflip_) May 8, 2021

So were the two fighting? Well, they say they were, but not in the way many speculated.

Lindor said after the game that he and McNeil were debating whether they had seen a rat or raccoon in the tunnel.

"We were going back and forth debating if it was a rat or a racoon" SOUND UP to hear about what happened in the tunnel between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil from Francisco himself pic.twitter.com/REn66S6nf3 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 8, 2021

Even Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman referenced the rat vs. raccoon matter after the game:

Still not sure if that was a rat or raccoon. However, great win for the squad! @Mets — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 8, 2021

So was it a rat or raccoon? Or something more than that? We’re guessing it was the latter. And maybe they’re just listening to Darryl Strawberry finally.