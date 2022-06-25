 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 24, 2022

Brewers first base coach goes viral for awesome shoes

June 24, 2022
by Alex Evans
Quintin Berry smiling

Apr 12, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry (23) looks too the stands during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Quintin Berry was coaching in style on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ first base coach was caught on camera sporting some “legit” kicks during Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Milwaukee.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the broadcast panned to Berry’s feet and showed the flashy shoes he was wearing. The shoes were gold with white soles that had blue lights that lit up.

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen a creative pair of baseball footwear this season.

Berry has been a coach in the Brewers organization since 2018, and was named the team’s first base coach prior to the 2021 season. He played parts of five MLB seasons with the Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. In 132 career games, Berry hit .262 with 80 hits, including three home runs and 33 RBI. He had 29 stolen bases.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus