Brewers first base coach goes viral for awesome shoes

Quintin Berry was coaching in style on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ first base coach was caught on camera sporting some “legit” kicks during Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Milwaukee.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the broadcast panned to Berry’s feet and showed the flashy shoes he was wearing. The shoes were gold with white soles that had blue lights that lit up.

shoe game on point pic.twitter.com/xGdJFQyXI2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 25, 2022

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen a creative pair of baseball footwear this season.

Berry has been a coach in the Brewers organization since 2018, and was named the team’s first base coach prior to the 2021 season. He played parts of five MLB seasons with the Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers. In 132 career games, Berry hit .262 with 80 hits, including three home runs and 33 RBI. He had 29 stolen bases.