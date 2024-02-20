Rafael Devers sends blunt message to Red Sox’s front office

Boston Red Sox fans are extremely frustrated with the way the offseason has gone, and it appears the team’s best player might feel the same way.

Rafael Devers had his first press conference of spring training on Tuesday. The slugger took the opportunity to speak very candidly — through a translator — about the disappointing winter the Red Sox have had. Devers told reporters that he does not feel Boston’s front office has addressed the team’s needs.

“Everybody knows what we need. You know what we need and they know what we need,” Devers said through his translator. “There’s just some things that I can’t say out loud, but everybody that knows the organization and knows the game knows what we need.”

Simply could not have been a more embarrassing offseason for Red Sox ownership pic.twitter.com/sUor67aDVE — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) February 20, 2024

Devers also said he can only control the way he plays but that he has made it clear to those working above him that changes are needed.

“They need to make an adjustment to help us players to be in a better position to win,” Devers said. “Everybody in this organization wants to win and we as players want to win, and I think they need to make an adjustment to help us win. I’m not saying that the team is not OK right now, but they need to be conscious of what are the weaknesses.”

Here you have the Rafael Devers rant on Ownership and Front Office, I’ve to make it very clear that the translator added and removed some stuff from his original quotes but those who know Spanish will understand perfectly. pic.twitter.com/YuxtJOD67N — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) February 20, 2024

Again, Devers spoke through a translator. That may change the exact phrasing a bit, but the message was very clear. It was also one that he knows is shared among his teammates.

Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, who signed a two-year contract with the team last offseason, said on his podcast recently that he was told Boston was really “really going to go after it” in his second season. Jansen has been left to conclude that the Red Sox “have a different vision now.”

It is one thing for fans to be aggravated, but it is a bad sign for the Red Sox that their players are publicly criticizing their approach. The biggest addition the team made this offseason was in the front office, and it remains to be seen if that will pay dividends.

The Red Sox have won 78 games in each of the last two seasons. They seem to be more focused on building their farm system and staying below the luxury tax than doing everything they can to win in 2024.