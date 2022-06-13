 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, June 12, 2022

Rafael Devers had classic postgame interview after big HR

June 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) walks on the field before game three of the 2021 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers seems to be having the time of his life on the team’s road trip to Seattle, and not just because of his on-field exploits.

Devers hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game to account for all the runs in a 2-0 Red Sox win. Perhaps the bigger highlight came after the game, when Devers, accompanied by his translator, did his postgame interview while enjoying an ice cream cone.

Devers suggested there was an ice cream machine in the visitors clubhouse, and even voiced some disappointment that the Red Sox would not be returning to Seattle again this season.

Devers looks like a little leaguer enjoying himself after a good game. If you can perform that well and shrug off the pressure that comes with it, you might as well embrace it. Just as long as he doesn’t start licking his bat, at least.

