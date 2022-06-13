Rafael Devers had classic postgame interview after big HR

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers seems to be having the time of his life on the team’s road trip to Seattle, and not just because of his on-field exploits.

Devers hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game to account for all the runs in a 2-0 Red Sox win. Perhaps the bigger highlight came after the game, when Devers, accompanied by his translator, did his postgame interview while enjoying an ice cream cone.

Raffy Devers with a post game ice cream cone is such a vibe. pic.twitter.com/vPU8CqA8Kj — Robbie Hyde (@gingersnaphyde) June 13, 2022

Devers suggested there was an ice cream machine in the visitors clubhouse, and even voiced some disappointment that the Red Sox would not be returning to Seattle again this season.

Red Sox' Rafael Devers did his postgame interview eating an ice cream cone.

He said: "It feels great even more after this kind of road trip. I don't think we come back here this season anymore but I hope the (ice cream) machine is there for next year." — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 12, 2022

Devers looks like a little leaguer enjoying himself after a good game. If you can perform that well and shrug off the pressure that comes with it, you might as well embrace it. Just as long as he doesn’t start licking his bat, at least.