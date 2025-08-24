Randy Arozarena had the most passionate bat flip after his laser home run

Seattle Mariners slugger Randy Arozarena took being romantic about baseball to another level during his team’s Saturday game against the Athletics.

Arozarena led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his Mariners trailing 1-0 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash. The two-time All-Star tried to put the hurt on a 3-1 fastball from A’s starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, but ended up hitting it foul.

Springs threw another fastball a pitch later, and Arozarena did not waste his second chance. The Mariners star obliterated the ball toward the left-field seats. It went from lumber to crowd in about three seconds with an exit velocity of 110.2 mph.

Randy Arozarena takes a tomahawk swing and DESTROYS this baseball 😳 pic.twitter.com/t4QTddiiCM — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2025

Arozarena showed his bat some serious love after hitting the no-doubter to tie the game. He kissed it before gently tossing it aside.

Randy Arozarena gave his bat a kiss after tying the game with a solo shot. 😂



(Via: @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/5a1p3fMBRq — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 24, 2025

The Mariners acquired Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays last season exactly because of the power he showed off Saturday. The solo shot was his 24th home run of the 2025 campaign — the most he’s ever had in a single season.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, Arozarena’s heroics came too early.

The game went into extra innings, where the Athletics took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th. Arozarena had a chance to win the game with the bases loaded and two outs. But he grounded out softly to third as Seattle lost 2-1.