Randy Arozarena trends for creative home run celebration

Randy Arozarena continues to be the king of celebrations.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder went viral on Sunday for the creative way that he celebrated a home run against the Detroit Tigers. Arozarena tagged Tigers starter Joey Wentz for a solo shot in the fourth inning to give Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead. While rounding the bases, Arozarena abruptly stopped his trot and crossed his arms before touching third.

Take a look.

To add even more flavor (literally) to his celebration, Arozarena was also spotted enjoying a stroopwafel cookie in the dugout following his dinger.

Randy Arozarena celebrating a home run with a stroopwafel is the best thing I’ve seen today. (Second-best is Jeffrey Springs. He’s thrown five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and the only blemish on his line so far is a walk. He’s going to have a very, very big year.) pic.twitter.com/JBygRYwo39 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 2, 2023

It was the first home run of the season for the former AL Rookie of the Year Arozarena. The Rays went on to win 5-1 to improve to a perfect 3-0 start.

When it comes to the crossed-arms celebration specifically, that is a nod to the World Baseball Classic last month. While playing for Mexico during the semifinal game against Japan, Arozarena made a spectacular catch and hit that same pose.