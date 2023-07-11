Randy Arozarena wears great accessory to Home Run Derby

Randy Arozarena had the fans talking ahead of the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday night.

Arozarena showed up to introductions for the event wearing his cowboy boots. He stood out with his unusual choice of footwear.

Randy Arozarena introduced at the home run derby wearing cowboy boots. pic.twitter.com/FKL4qHubBg — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 11, 2023

Though Arozarena wore the boots during intros, he switched to baseball cleats for his first round of the derby, where he was matched up against Adolis Garcia.

According to Tampa Bay Rays reporter Marc Topkin, the boots are regarded as “lucky” for Arozarena.

Yep, that’s #Rays Arozarena wearing his lucky cowboy boots for Home Run Derby introductions (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/fI4no9nx9m — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 11, 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays star has been wearing cowboy boots since last year:

#Rays Arozarena showing off his new boots … pic.twitter.com/oInh0JabLy — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 8, 2022

While playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico earlier this year, not only did Arozarena wear cowboy boots, but he also took some fly balls in them.

Randy Arozarena took fly balls in his boots 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Ah1rxjVQIP — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 13, 2023

Maybe Arozarena should have kept on the boots for his round of hitting too.