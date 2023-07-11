 Skip to main content
Randy Arozarena wears great accessory to Home Run Derby

July 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Randy Arozarena in cowboy boots

Randy Arozarena had the fans talking ahead of the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday night.

Arozarena showed up to introductions for the event wearing his cowboy boots. He stood out with his unusual choice of footwear.

Though Arozarena wore the boots during intros, he switched to baseball cleats for his first round of the derby, where he was matched up against Adolis Garcia.

According to Tampa Bay Rays reporter Marc Topkin, the boots are regarded as “lucky” for Arozarena.

The Tampa Bay Rays star has been wearing cowboy boots since last year:

While playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico earlier this year, not only did Arozarena wear cowboy boots, but he also took some fly balls in them.

Maybe Arozarena should have kept on the boots for his round of hitting too.

Randy Arozarena
