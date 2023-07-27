 Skip to main content
Rangers, Astros have bench-clearing incident after Adolis Garcia grand slam

July 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Martin Maldonado and Adolis Garcia talk

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros had a bench-clearing incident on Wednesday night following a grand slam by Adolis Garcia.

Garcia hit a grand slam with two outs in the top of the fifth inning in Houston to make it 13-3. He took his time coming around the bases and was confronted by Astros catcher Martin Maldonado upon reaching home. Players from both dugouts came out onto the field, though matters were defused pretty quickly.

Both Maldonado and Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien were ejected.

There is some background explaining why Semien was tossed.

Semien had been hit by a pitch in the third inning. He homered in the following inning and stared down Astros players afterwards.

Then, Semien was on third base when Garcia hit the grand slam. Semien jumped onto home plate when he scored.

Texas Rangers reporter Evan Grant says the history between Maldonado and Garcia goes back to 2021.

Now that the Rangers are good again and leading the division, the rivalry between the teams has been revived.

