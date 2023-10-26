Rangers pick major figure to throw out first pitch in Game 1 of World Series

As the Texas Rangers look to win their first World Series title in franchise history, they will be getting some help from 43.

Rangers analyst Jared Sandler reported on Thursday that the team has tabbed former U.S. president George W. Bush to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series in Arlington on Friday. Bush will be throwing to ex-Rangers All-Star catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. Game 2 on Saturday will feature a couple of other big names too — former Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch to one-time Rangers pitcher Ferguson “Fergie” Jenkins.

Bush, who served two terms in the Oval Office from 2001-09, has strong ties to the Rangers himself. He headed the investment group that purchased the team from then-owner Eddie Chiles in 1989, and he served as the Rangers’ managing general partner for the next five years, playing a very active role in the franchise’s day-to-day operations. Bush stepped down from his position when he became governor of Texas in 1994 and sold his stake in the Rangers four years later in 1998.

Now 77 years old, Bush still makes appearances at Texas sports events. But it will be interesting to see how much mustard Bush can get on the baseball compared to his iconic post-9/11 first pitch during the 2001 World Series.