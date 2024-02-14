Rangers GM casts serious doubt on Jordan Montgomery reunion

The Texas Rangers sound highly unlikely to bring back Jordan Montgomery, no matter how much they may be interested in doing so.

Rangers general manager Chris Young admitted Wednesday that the team does not expect to make any more significant roster additions to the start of the season. While he did not close the door completely, Young said the uncertainty over the team’s television rights deal remains an issue, as they have no deal locked in beyond 2024 and cannot make reliable long-term revenue projections.

“I don’t think there are any additions coming at this point,” Young said, via Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. “But I’ve said before we will keep an open mind. I know there’s a number of free agents still out there. At this point, the group we have in the clubhouse is primarily the group. If there is an opportunity to add, we’d certainly be open to that.”

In other words, something would have to radically change for the Rangers to bring back Montgomery. Reports had indicated that Montgomery’s preference would be to return to Texas, but as one of the top starters on the market, his asking price is high. That is why the Rangers are seemingly out of the mix, even if they would probably love to have him.

Montgomery had seemingly bolstered his value significantly by posting a 3.20 ERA last season, followed by an excellent run through the postseason. For now, the market he was likely hoping for does not appear to have developed.