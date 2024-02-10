 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 10, 2024

Jordan Montgomery too expensive for Rangers?

February 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Jordan Montgomery throwing a pitch

Sep 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (48) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Several top starting pitchers remain available in free agency, including postseason hero Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery and the Texas Rangers would seemingly have a lot of reasons to be interested in a reunion, but one big factor may be preventing that.

The Rangers are not actively involved in trying to sign Montgomery at the moment, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. The two sides are not engaged due to Montgomery’s price tag, which is seemingly too high for Texas.

There has not been a lot of information on Montgomery since the start of free agency, or specifically what the starter is seeking on the market. One report suggested he would prefer to return to the Rangers, but the team appears to be uninterested with the price tag being what it is.

The Rangers acquired Montgomery at last year’s trade deadline, and he went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA down the stretch. He followed that up with an excellent postseason, including a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings in the ALCS.

One other team may be a major threat to sign Montgomery if things do not change.

Article Tags

Jordan MontgomeryTexas Rangers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus