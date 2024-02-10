Jordan Montgomery too expensive for Rangers?

Several top starting pitchers remain available in free agency, including postseason hero Jordan Montgomery. Montgomery and the Texas Rangers would seemingly have a lot of reasons to be interested in a reunion, but one big factor may be preventing that.

The Rangers are not actively involved in trying to sign Montgomery at the moment, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. The two sides are not engaged due to Montgomery’s price tag, which is seemingly too high for Texas.

It is my understanding as of very recently the Rangers had not been actively involved in pursuit of Montgomery for a while due to price tag https://t.co/KXz9FE8Wmx — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) February 9, 2024

There has not been a lot of information on Montgomery since the start of free agency, or specifically what the starter is seeking on the market. One report suggested he would prefer to return to the Rangers, but the team appears to be uninterested with the price tag being what it is.

The Rangers acquired Montgomery at last year’s trade deadline, and he went 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA down the stretch. He followed that up with an excellent postseason, including a 1.29 ERA in 14 innings in the ALCS.

One other team may be a major threat to sign Montgomery if things do not change.