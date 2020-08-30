Report: Rangers discussing potential Joey Gallo trades

The Texas Rangers are making another big name available at the trade deadline.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rangers have discussed possible trades for slugging outfielder Joey Gallo. The asking price on Gallo, as well as pitcher Lance Lynn, is “high.”

In addition to Lance Lynn, the Texas Rangers have been discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, sources tell ESPN. The price on both is high, and it's why one GM said "the Rangers hold the keys to the deadline." If they do sell, it's impact guys in pennant races. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2020

Gallo would count as an impact addition for any team. He has two seasons with at least 40 home runs, and likely would have had a third in 2019 if not for injuries.

It’s not clear if any teams will be willing to pay the high asking prices for players like Gallo. If they are, there might be some big names on the move in the next 24 hours.