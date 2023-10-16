 Skip to main content
Rangers make big Max Scherzer decision for ALCS

October 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Max Scherzer in uniform for the Rangers

Oct 4, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) is seen in the dugout during game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers included Max Scherzer on their American League Championship Series roster, and on Monday, they made his role official.

Scherzer will start Game 3 against the Houston Astros, manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Monday. That will mean Scherzer is making his first start in just over a month.

Scherzer’s return is a big boost to the Rangers, who are already up 1-0 in the ALCS. The ace right-hander has been sidelined with a muscle injury and was a serious doubt for a playoff return, but he never lost hope and managed to make it back quite quickly, all things considered.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer at the trade deadline, and he posted a 3.20 ERA in eight starts after the deal. At the very worst, he will have a chance to help stake the Rangers to a 2-1 lead in the series.

Max ScherzerTexas Rangers
