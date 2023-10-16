Rangers make big Max Scherzer decision for ALCS

The Texas Rangers included Max Scherzer on their American League Championship Series roster, and on Monday, they made his role official.

Scherzer will start Game 3 against the Houston Astros, manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Monday. That will mean Scherzer is making his first start in just over a month.

Scherzer’s return is a big boost to the Rangers, who are already up 1-0 in the ALCS. The ace right-hander has been sidelined with a muscle injury and was a serious doubt for a playoff return, but he never lost hope and managed to make it back quite quickly, all things considered.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer at the trade deadline, and he posted a 3.20 ERA in eight starts after the deal. At the very worst, he will have a chance to help stake the Rangers to a 2-1 lead in the series.