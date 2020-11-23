Report: Rays open to Blake Snell trade

The Tampa Bay Rays may be making a former Cy Young winner available on the trade market this offseason.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Rays have told other teams they are open to trading Blake Snell this offseason. The Rays are not actively trying to move Snell, but have made clear that they will entertain offers.

Snell has three years and $42 million remaining on his current contract. The Rays are notorious for maintaining a low payroll, and with Snell’s salary poised to increase in each of the next three seasons, they may see this as the right time to move their ace.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels are said to be among the teams with preliminary interest in the left-hander. While Snell would prefer to stay with the Rays, a trade to the Seattle Mariners, his hometown team, would interest him.

If Snell is traded this offseason, his Rays career will have ended with this infamous move by manager Kevin Cash. Ultimately, though, this is likely more about finances than it is about Snell being disgruntled.