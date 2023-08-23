Rays make big move with Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays appear to be distancing themselves from Wander Franco in the wake of the recent allegations against the star shortstop.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times observed on Tuesday that references to Franco around Tropicana Field have begun disappearing. One banner that used to feature Franco was removed and replaced with Yandy Diaz. Other areas where the Rays used to market Franco have also been changed.

Signs of #Rays Wander Franco are disappearing at the Trop – the banner of him on the rotunda was replaced by Yandy Diaz, the elevator wrap is now Fairbanks. Sign at Ferg’s across street also down. Franco does still have a locker in clubhouse. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 22, 2023

The Rays recently announced that they have placed Franco on the Restricted List and that Franco will be away from the team indefinitely. Franco was also placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. Topkin noted that Franco still has a locker in the clubhouse at The Trop.

Some recent postings on social media accused Franco of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Those claims are being investigated by MLB and authorities in the Dominican Republic.

Franco is batting .281 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and an .819 OPS this year. This season, the 22-year-old made his first All-Star team.