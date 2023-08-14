Rays investigating serious allegations against Wander Franco

The Tampa Bay Rays are investigating serious allegations that were made against their young star, Wander Franco.

Franco did not play in Sunday’s Rays-Cleveland Guardians game. Rays manager Kevin Cash insisted that Franco was merely given a day off and that there was no ulterior motive behind the shortstop not playing.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash says Wander Franco's day off was just a day off. No other reason for him not playing today. pic.twitter.com/UJfrVRknfY — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) August 13, 2023

However, the Rays later issued a statement saying that they became aware on Sunday of social media posts circulating regarding Franco.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence,” the team’s statement said.

The social media posts that contained the serious allegations resulted in Franco’s name trending on X (formerly Twitter) for a good part of the day on Sunday.

Franco, 22, was in the dugout early in the 9-2 loss to Cleveland but left around the fifth inning, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Rays also called up a minor leaguer to start in Franco’s place.

This all happened the day that the Rays happened to be holding a Franco hat giveaway.

Franco is batting .281 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and an .819 OPS this season. He is regarded as one of the best young shortstops in MLB. But he also created a controversy in May with a move he made in the field. He was also benched in June.