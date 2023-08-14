 Skip to main content
Rays make decision on Wander Franco amid allegations

August 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Wander Franco in the dugout

Jun 27, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a decision regarding Wander Franco as he faces some allegations that were publicized via social media over the weekend.

The Rays announced on Monday that Franco will go on the restricted list for the time being. He will be away from the team while they are on their current road trip.

Some postings on social media accused Franco of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The Rays are in San Francisco for a three-game series with the Giants beginning on Monday night. They will then travel to Anaheim to face the Angels for a three-game series that ends on Sunday.

Franco did not play in the Rays’ 9-2 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Though manager Kevin Cash said Franco had a routine day off, it sure seemed like Franco did not play due to the allegations.

MLB is also investigating the allegations.

Franco is batting .281 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and an .819 OPS this season. This season, the 22-year-old made his first All-Star team.

Tampa Bay RaysWander Franco
