Rays acquire ex-Gold Glove winner in trade

The Tampa Bay Rays are doing their best to stay competitive in a tight AL Wild Card race.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Saturday that the Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The veteran Peralta will turn 35 in August but still contributes in a variety of different categories. He is hitting .248 this year (in a pitcher-friendly park) with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs in in 87 appearances. A former Gold Glove winner as well, Peralta has been a steady everyday left fielder in Arizona.

Now for the Rays, who are 53-47, the lefty Peralta should get regular playing time but could platoon when injured sluggers Harold Ramirez and Manuel Margot return. Regardless, this is a good way for Tampa to stay aggressive when one of their AL rivals just made a big trade of their own.