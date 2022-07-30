Report: Mariners trade for Luis Castillo

The Seattle Mariners have made the first major splash ahead of MLB’s August 2 trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Friday that the Mariners were finalizing a trade for Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2022

The Reds are reportedly receiving a fitting haul for arguably the top starter on the trade market. Three of Seattle’s top five prospects, according to MLB.com, are heading to Cincinnati. The prospects include Seattle’s top prospect, shortstop Noelvi Marte, as well as righty pitcher Levi Stoudt and shortstop Edwin Arroyo. Marte is the 18th-ranked prospect in MLB, according to MLB.com’s top 100 list, while Arroyo is ranked 93rd.

The Reds are getting four players from the Mariners for Castillo, per source: Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

Castillo had interest from many teams, especially one American League East squad, and for good reason. The 29-year-old has a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts this season after missing April with an injury, in addition to 90 strikeouts and 28 walks.

In 137 career starts, Castillo has a 3.62 ERA with 860 strikeouts and 287 walks. He leaves Cincinnati as the Reds’ all-time leader in strikeouts per nine innings (9.769).

The Mariners have not made the playoffs since 2001, which may explain their willingness to part with so many of their top prospects for Castillo. Entering Friday, Seattle was 54-46 and one game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second American League Wild Card spot.