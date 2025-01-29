Rays agree to sign former Gold Glove infielder

The Tampa Bay Rays are bringing in a former Gold Glove infielder to bolster their roster.

The Rays agreed to a two-year contract with free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the deal is for two years and $29 million, and includes an opt-out after the first season.

Kim developed into a standout player and fan favorite with the San Diego Padres, where he hit .242 with 47 home runs over four seasons. He impressed with his glove to the point that he pushed former All-Star Xander Bogaerts off the shortstop position last season.

Kim underwent shoulder surgery at the end of last season that will cause him to miss the first part of the season, but he is expected to be back by May. That gives him the opportunity to prove his health and value and potentially get a bigger contract after the 2025 season.