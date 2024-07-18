Rays reportedly open to trading 3 All-Star hitters

Tell Eliot Ness to beat it because there may be no untouchables on the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Rays will listen to offers on Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, and Isaac Paredes in “the right deal” ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Morosi also says that the Seattle Mariners are one team that could progress in trade talks with the Rays as they are interested in adding an impact bat.

Aside from Wander Franco, whose MLB career is all but over amid very disturbing criminal charges, Arozarena, Diaz, and Paredes are the only Tampa Bay hitters to make an All-Star team within the last two seasons. Arozarena is having a very poor season with his .202 batting average and has been rumored for several months now as a possible trade candidate. What is much more surprising however is that the Rays are also open to moving Diaz, the 2023 AL batting champion, and Paredes, their leading hitter this year with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and an .823 OPS.

At 48-48 this season, the fourth-place Rays are quickly becoming irrelevant in an extremely tough AL East division. That could force them to make some drastic choices at the trade deadline, including potential sales of Arozarena (29), Diaz (32), and Paredes (25).