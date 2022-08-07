Rays’ pitching coach suffers bizarre in-game injury

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder suffered an awkward injury during Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Snyder was walking out to the mound in the seventh inning to speak to starter Shane McClanahan when he pulled his calf muscle. Snyder could not even make it to the mound for the visit and retreated to the dugout, with manager Kevin Cash going to speak to McClanahan instead.

Snyder admitted he had been hearing it from around the league after word of the injury got out.

Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder confirmed he popped a calf muscle heading to the mound last night. He was teased by colleagues around the league when the story went viral. One of his old basketball teammates texted him: “Man, you’re getting old. I thought you were an athlete.” 🤣 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 7, 2022

Sometimes you’ll hear people joke about catchers or coaches wearing a path to the mound when pitchers are struggling. Actually getting hurt is definitely a first.

Snyder can take solace that even top-level athletes can pop their calf muscles in rather mundane circumstances. Still, he’s going to have a tough time living this one down.