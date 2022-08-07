 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 7, 2022

Rays’ pitching coach suffers bizarre in-game injury

August 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyle Snyder walks off the field

Jul 21, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder (23) runs off the field during the game against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder suffered an awkward injury during Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Snyder was walking out to the mound in the seventh inning to speak to starter Shane McClanahan when he pulled his calf muscle. Snyder could not even make it to the mound for the visit and retreated to the dugout, with manager Kevin Cash going to speak to McClanahan instead.

Snyder admitted he had been hearing it from around the league after word of the injury got out.

Sometimes you’ll hear people joke about catchers or coaches wearing a path to the mound when pitchers are struggling. Actually getting hurt is definitely a first.

Snyder can take solace that even top-level athletes can pop their calf muscles in rather mundane circumstances. Still, he’s going to have a tough time living this one down.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus