Rays add Rich Hill to impressive pitching rotation

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to strengthen their impressive pitching rotation.

The Rays and veteran Rich Hill agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. The deal is pending a physical.

Hill turns 41 next month but continues to be an effective pitcher. He went 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in 38.2 innings for the Minnesota Twins in the shortened 2020 season. He doesn’t pitch a ton of innings, but what he gives you usually are of very high quality.

Since 2014, Hill has never had an ERA over 3.66.

The Rays traded Blake Snell and let Charlie Morton go, which are big losses. But they’ve replaced the two pitchers with Hill, Chris Archer, Michael Wacha and Collin McHugh.