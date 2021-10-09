Rays’ Twitter account gets back at Red Sox over big first inning

Twitter is a haven for takes that do not age well, as the Boston Red Sox found out Friday.

The lost the series opener of the ALDS, but jumped on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning of Game 2. Powered by RBI singles by Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo, Boston moved out to a 2-0 lead. On Twitter, the Red Sox riled up fans a bit by sending a message of excitement about the inning.

We're having a pretty good time here in the 1st.

Are you? pic.twitter.com/HpmCCLQsWL — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 8, 2021

That didn’t last long. In the bottom of the inning, Red Sox ace Chris Sale allowed five runs, punctuated by a grand slam by Tampa Bay’s Jordan Luplow. The Rays did not miss the chance to get the Red Sox back on Twitter, either.

Yes — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 8, 2021

Such is the risk you run when you do a bit of Twitter revelry. That’s especially true when it comes to the Rays, who aren’t shy about using their account for trolling purposes.