Reason Corbin Burnes chose Diamondbacks over Giants, Blue Jays revealed

Corbin Burnes, who many believe was the top free agent pitcher available, is officially off the market.

On Friday, Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks, the largest free agent deal in franchise history. It includes an opt-out after two seasons.

The Diamondbacks weren’t alone in their chase of Burnes, who actually received larger offers from the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays. But in the end, the tax man led the 30-year-old to Arizona.

Arizona has a flat state income tax of just 2.5%, while the California state income tax can soar as high as 13.3% for people earning more than $1 million per year. That includes a 1% mental health services tax on such earners.

Taxes in Toronto are a bit more complicated, but the federal income tax rate in 2024 was 33% for those making more than $246,752. Other provincial and territorial income tax rates (up to 13.16%) also apply.

Needless to say, Burnes wasn’t interested in giving most of his salary away to the American or Canadian governments, so he chose the Diamondbacks because it made the most financial sense for his family.

The Baltimore Orioles were also reportedly aggressive in their attempts to re-sign Burnes, but the allure of playing close to home — he and his wife, Brooke, live in Scottsdale — was too much to pass up.