Corbin Burnes agrees to record-setting contract with NL contender

The Corbin Burnes sweepstakes officially have a winner.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported late Friday night that the former Cy Young winner Burnes has agreed to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks in free agency. The two sides have reportedly agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract. That constitutes the single biggest free agent deal in Dbacks franchise history.

Burnes’ deal also reportedly contains an opt-out after Year 2, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The righty Burnes, 30, has been an All-Star in each of the last four seasons and won the Cy Young in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He also led the NL in strikeouts during the 2022 season with 243 and had a stellar year in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. Burnes went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA and 181 strikeouts over 32 starts for Baltimore.

As for the Dbacks, they made the World Series in 2023 and won 89 games in 2024 (though that left them on the outside of last year’s NL playoff picture). They already have a rotation headlined by Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and are now adding Burnes to the mix to form a fearsome fivesome along with Brandon Pfaadt and Eduardo Rodriguez as well.

We had heard earlier in the day that Burnes, the best starting pitcher left on the open market, was seeking an enormous dollar figure from his next team. While Burnes came down from that stance a bit to get his $210 million from the Dbacks, that is still a very nice payday and one that Burnes, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., ultimately gets to stay home to receive.