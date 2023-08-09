Reason why Yankees did not trade for OF at deadline revealed

While the New York Yankees did not do anything at the trade deadline address their toxic wasteland of a left-field situation, it appears they are looking at the long game.

Andry Martino of SportsNew New York reported this week that part of the reason the Yankees didn’t acquire a left-fielder is because of No. 4 prospect Everson Pereira. Martino notes that they are expected to promote Pereira, a 22-year-old righty bat who plays all three outfield positions, at some point this season.

Signed out of Venezuela as an international free agent in 2017, Pereira is currently starring at Triple-A (batting .330 with a .928 OPS this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre). Martino adds that the Yankees also believe Pereira, who has a strong throwing arm with good speed and range in the outfield, is a better fit for the defensive requirements of the left-field spot than any of the big-league options who were available for trade.

Of course, the Pereira situation might not be much solace to Yankees fans right now. The team is fighting for their playoff lives at the moment with a record of 59-55 (4-4 since the trade deadline). Meanwhile, the likes of Billy McKinney and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are still being trotted out in left field, and it might be a little while longer before Pereira gets called up as the Yankees try to navigate around service-time stipulations.

The Yankees did still manage to trade for some impactful players at other positions before the deadline. But if they can survive with the status quo in left field for a tad bit more, a long-term solution may be awaiting in Pereira.