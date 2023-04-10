 Skip to main content
Red Sox get rough injury news on early season star

April 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Adam Duvall giving high-fives

Apr 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall (18) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a three run home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox got some very bad injury news on a player who has been a big part of their early success this season.

Adam Duvall suffered a broken wrist in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, according to manager Alex Cora. The outfielder has already been placed on the IL, but has no timetable for a return and may still require surgery.

Duvall suffered the injury late in a 4-1 win, when he hurt his surgically-repaired wrist while diving for a fly ball.

This is a big blow for the Red Sox, as Duvall had been on a tear to start the season. In his first eight games, he hit four home runs and five doubles while driving in 14 runs. Admittedly, one of those homers came in rather fortuitous circumstances, but there is no taking away his dominance. The Red Sox will miss him.

