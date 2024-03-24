Red Sox adding former rival pitcher in free agency

The Boston Red Sox continue to throw some darts.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported Saturday that the Red Sox have agreed to sign right-hander Chase Anderson in free agency. They are giving a major-league deal to Anderson, 36.

Anderson is a ten-year MLB veteran with a 4.35 ERA in 200 career starts. He already pitched in the division for rivals Toronto (in 2020) and Tampa Bay (in 2023). Overall last season, Anderson was 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Cotillo notes that Anderson, who also has experience pitching out of the bullpen, can step in for the Red Sox as a multi-inning reliever or as a spot starter when necessary. Boston needs the depth too, especially with a top offseason pitching addition set to miss all of 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery. Anderson might not have been the pitcher signing that Red Sox fans were hoping for, but the team has decided to give him a spin.