Red Sox’s big free-agent signing could miss entire 2024 season

The Boston Red Sox have made very few moves this offseason, and the one player they did spent significant money on may not play at all in 2024.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito underwent scans this week that revealed he has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday. The right-hander may have to undergo surgery and sit out the 2024 season.

Brutal news: Initial imaging showed Boston Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito likely has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain and could miss the 2024 season, league sources tell ESPN. Giolito, who signed a two-year deal with Boston, may need surgery to repair the right-elbow damage. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 5, 2024

Giolito experienced discomfort in his pitching elbow after his spring training start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. He allowed four runs and walked three in 2 1/3 innings.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday that the team is “obviously concerned” about Giolito’s status. Cora said he doubts the 29-year-old will be ready for Opening Day.

Lucas Giolito felt some discomfort in his elbow following his last start. Doubtful he will be ready for the start of the season. Red Sox and Giolito in process of setting up more tests. "We're obviously concerned. Not a good day for us ". Alex Cora. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 5, 2024

Giolito signed a 2-year contract with the Red Sox back in December that could be worth up to $38.5 million. The deal includes a player option for the 2025 season.

Though he has posted a 4.89 ERA over the past two seasons in time spent with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, Giolito was expected to be a dependable middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Red Sox. He has made at least 30 starts in three consecutive seasons and was an All-Star in 2019.

Giolito’s injury adds to what has already been an incredibly frustrating offseason for Red Sox fans and players. If Giolito is going to miss an extended period, Boston may ramp up their pursuit of one of the top pitchers remaining on the free-agent market.