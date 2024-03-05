 Skip to main content
Red Sox’s big free-agent signing could miss entire 2024 season

March 5, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have made very few moves this offseason, and the one player they did spent significant money on may not play at all in 2024.

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito underwent scans this week that revealed he has a partially torn UCL and flexor strain, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday. The right-hander may have to undergo surgery and sit out the 2024 season.

Giolito experienced discomfort in his pitching elbow after his spring training start against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. He allowed four runs and walked three in 2 1/3 innings.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday that the team is “obviously concerned” about Giolito’s status. Cora said he doubts the 29-year-old will be ready for Opening Day.

Giolito signed a 2-year contract with the Red Sox back in December that could be worth up to $38.5 million. The deal includes a player option for the 2025 season.

Though he has posted a 4.89 ERA over the past two seasons in time spent with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians, Giolito was expected to be a dependable middle-of-the-rotation starter for the Red Sox. He has made at least 30 starts in three consecutive seasons and was an All-Star in 2019.

Giolito’s injury adds to what has already been an incredibly frustrating offseason for Red Sox fans and players. If Giolito is going to miss an extended period, Boston may ramp up their pursuit of one of the top pitchers remaining on the free-agent market.

